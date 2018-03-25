Quitting smoking, and leaving behind those "little priests of fire," is one of life's big achievements.

As I waited for the stoplight to change on Glenwood Avenue, I glanced at the car ahead of me.
A slender arm extended from the driver's side window. A woman’s hand lovingly caressed the cigarette between her fingers.
For one insane moment I contemplated getting out of my car, walking up and removing the cigarette. Common sense prevailed.
As I sat there, from the dim corners of my mind emerged the term, "little priests of fire," which someone once had applied to cigarettes.
For almost 20 years I was addicted to those "little priests of fire."
I’m now aware that most of the restaurants, stores and other businesses I visit seem to be smoke-free, although I don’t often encounter the once prevalent "No Smoking" signs.
America is making significant progress in kicking the habit. Smoking is becoming less cool with young people than it was a decade or two ago.
According to statistics, 15 percent of American adults smoked in 2015, compared to 42 percent 50 years ago.
As for me, I regard getting off nicotine as one of my most prized achievements.
Touche!
Reader Phillip Scott also bristles at those put-down comments aimed at Southerners. "Your story about the man from Minnesota who showed his ignorance by needling you with inane questions about the South reminds me of a similar incident that occurred when Cold Duck became popular many years ago," he writes. "During a bridge game one evening, a woman derisively asked me, "Has Cold Duck gotten to North Carolina yet?"
"Not to be outdone, I replied with a smile, 'Has Pepsi Cola gotten to Michigan yet?' While my hand was played to success, the lady sat smoldering as the 'dummy.'"
Rendering to Caesar
The Wake County Tax Department recently ran in The News & Observer the department's annual "Pay now or else" list of hundreds of delinquent taxpayers.
I don't know if the list is intended as a gentle reminder or a way of embarrassing property owners who have not rendered unto Caesar what is Caesar's.
I remember the time I stopped for gas at a country store in the mountains just above Mt. Airy. As I was paying for the gas, I noticed a nearby poster with a list of names under the heading of "Not to be Trusted." One debtor owed only $1.43.
One of the names was scratched through.
"So some do pay," I said to the woman behind the cash register.
"That old woman died, so I scratched her name off the list," she replied.
Speech topic
The N.C. State University Association of Retired Faculty, of which my wife is a member, mailed a program notice for the March meeting. I was intrigued by one speaker's topic: "Alcohol Tolerance of the Fruit Fly."
Now if that doesn't grab your interest, what does? The subject matter immediately summoned images of a foothills peach orchard with fruit flies staggering from one rotting peach to another.
The cursive debate
The news story noting that more and more North Carolina public schools are stressing the teaching of cursive writing is a welcome relief from the media overkill on the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels affair.
The state legislature five years ago passed a law requiring students to be able to recite the multiplication tables and write cursive by the end of fifth grade.
How well I remember those daily sessions in elementary school during which we practiced writing the alphabet via the "Palmer method," turning out pages and pages of cursive letters. We even had cursive writing homework assignments.
There was a time when adults who printed were regarded as a wee bit less educated than people who wrote cursive.
This past week I came across the Cursive License, complete with ID photo, that my Florida grandson, now 15, earned in third grade.
It's only fair to point out that some of today's cursive writing is bad cursive, almost undecipherable. Doctors especially are accused of practicing bad cursive while writing prescriptions. Med schools should conduct refresher courses in cursive writing.
Generally, printing vs cursive is rapidly becoming a non-issue as texting via cell phone and email dominate our culture's communication modes.
Food for thought
A friend recuperating from hip surgery reminded me that Robert Browning surely must have been a teenager when he wrote, "Grow old along with me. The best of life is yet to be."
