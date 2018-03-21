New signs encourage awareness and action on human trafficking

Newly designed signs, unveiled on Wednesday March 21, 2018 at a liquor store in Raleigh, encourage readers to report any signs of sex or labor trafficking to a confidential hotline. The hotline can also be used to seek help.
Julia Wall newsobserver.com
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.

East Durham Bake Shop opens

The bake shop's menu includes pie by the slice and daily pastries like croissants, scones and morning buns. Lunch options include savory pot pies and handpies and salads.