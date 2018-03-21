Majority of public hearing attendants want Confederate statues to remain

North Carolina citizens voiced their opinions at a public hearing on the removal of three Confederate statues from the Capitol grounds on Wednesday March 21, 2018. The majority of those in attendance were in favor of leaving them alone.
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.

East Durham Bake Shop opens

The bake shop's menu includes pie by the slice and daily pastries like croissants, scones and morning buns. Lunch options include savory pot pies and handpies and salads.