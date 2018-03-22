Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. This video shows a husky digging through a snow pile in York, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Sowers via Storyful
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.

East Durham Bake Shop opens

The bake shop's menu includes pie by the slice and daily pastries like croissants, scones and morning buns. Lunch options include savory pot pies and handpies and salads.