SC students injured as falling tree crashes onto school bus
Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County, SC school bus. Reports indicate that the bus driver is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. This video shows a husky digging through a snow pile in York, Pennsylvania.
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.
North Carolina citizens voiced their opinions at a public hearing on the removal of three Confederate statues from the Capitol grounds on Wednesday March 21, 2018. The majority of those in attendance were in favor of leaving them alone.
Newly designed signs, unveiled on Wednesday March 21, 2018 at a liquor store in Raleigh, encourage readers to report any signs of sex or labor trafficking to a confidential hotline. The hotline can also be used to seek help.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport will cut down trees that have grown up around the air traffic control radar near William B. Umstead State Park. The Federal Aviation Administration says the trees have been interfering with the radar's operation.
Don Seriff, Natural Resources Coordinator for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, says the atlas is the result of more than 20 years of work by him and an army of volunteers to catalogue about 350 bird varieties in central NC.
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.
Watch dashcam video showing Good Samaritans working together to flip a burning car that had rolled over on the driver. The video was captured by the dashcam of a Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police car in Pennsylvania March 14, 2018.
Lenny Terenzi is a designer, illustrator and screen printer under the name Hey Monkey! Design + Print in Durham. He specializes in branding, children's book illustrations and hand-pulled screen printed goods and services.