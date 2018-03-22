Bagley and Duke expect a totally different Syracuse team in Sweet 16

Duke's Marvin Bagley lll tells reporters that he and the Blue Devils expect to see a totally different Syracuse team than the one they faced earlier this season.
NCAA Video
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Wake Ed

Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.