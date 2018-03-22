Puck stuck in Cam Ward's skate for a goal 'tops the list' of strange bounces in his career

The Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward talks about a strange play where the puck got stuck in the blade of his skate and he went over the goal line iInadvertently, and it was ruled a goal for the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL game on March 22.
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.