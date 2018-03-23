Watch two police officers save a choking baby in a busy Ohio intersection

Bodycam video footage captured two Shaker Heights, Ohio police officers who never expected that stopping to help a disabled motorist would lead to them saving a choking baby's life.
Shaker Heights Police Dept.
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.