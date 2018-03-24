What do Coach K, freshmen think about Duke's Final Four legacy?

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski brought his starting lineup to the podium as the Blue Devils talked with the media during a news conference on Saturday in Omaha, Neb.
No. 2 seed Duke (29-7) takes on No. 1 seed Kansas (30-7) at 5:05 p.m. Sunday for the Midwest Region title and Final Four berth.
Senior Grayson Allen was asked about Coach K's legacy, since he would pass John Wooden with a 13th Final Four bid with a win vs. Kansas. Allen said he's seen a lot of milestones with his coach.
"Yeah. I mean, I have just because I've been through obviously a lot of big milestones for Coach -- 1K in Madison Square Garden and 1K at Duke," Allen said. "I understand how long he's been coaching for, how long he's been great for, that he is one of the greatest coaches of all time, that what we're doing is a very small part of his overall legacy.
"And so, I mean, that adds to you really just trying to learn everything from him. And I know Coach, he won't mention that to us. He'll never say anything about something like that, just because at the end of the day, Coach just wants one win and he wants to get his first Elite Eight win with this team. And that's all he's focused on, and that's the mindset we're trying to take."
Allen was also asked about Coach K's adjustment to his team playing a lot of zone defense.
"Well, Coach adjusts," Allen said. "That's one of the things that makes him so great. And we found out that zone was the best defense for this team. And we found it out about halfway through the year. So we went with that. And Coach really fully committed to it and taught us zone and it became our number one and only defense that we really play.
"But it's still the intensity and everything of Duke defense is still there. And it's obviously not the man defense that you've seen for 20-plus years. But the intensity is still there, and when we play really well, like we have been over the past couple of weeks, the talk and the activity and the floor slapping, like you said, it all can be there."
Allen was asked about what he thinks about his Duke legacy.
"Yeah, I mean it kind of would bring everything full circle, starting off with kind of being spoiled as a freshman and not really having to do much, just being a part of the team and being led to the Final Four and led to a national championship win," Allen said. "And now coming around to my senior year where I'm the captain of the team and trying to be a leader of younger guys."
Two of the freshmen were asked about the expectations for their class.
"This journey has been amazing," guard Trevon Duval said. "We've been through a lot of ups and downs as a team, and even individually. But you know the hard work has paid off, and we're still working on trying to accomplish a goal of ours."
"I think he really hit the head on everything," forward Wendell Carter Jr. said. "We had a lot of expectations coming into the year. We had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of games -- not a lot of games, but games we lost that we thought we should have won. But, yeah, I think we're peaking at the right moment. And that's all from the hard work we've been going through throughout the year."
Freshman big man Marvin Bagley III was asked if he felt pressure in making the Final Four in what most likely will be his final season at Duke.
"I think about that a lot," Bagley said. "But I wouldn't say it's pressure. We're all in this thing together. So that's one thing I know going into every game is that I'm not the only one experiencing this. We've got a lot of other guys that are experiencing this as well. So that helps a lot. And I think that's bringing us closer as each game comes.
"But we've just got to focus on this game. This is a great team that we're going up against. And if we take care of business, we'll be moving on. But as of right now we've got Kansas and that's all we're worried about."
Krzyzewski opened with praise for Kansas and coach Bill Self.
"Kansas, for me, is one of the premier programs in the history of our sport, Krzyzewski said. "And Bill has done a great job of not only continuing that championship tradition but maybe enhancing it."
Coach K was then asked about the difference between an Elite Eight game and early round NCAA tournament games.
"I think there's more of a difference if during the year you haven't made every game a big game and in the tournament if you have not made every game a big game," Krzyzewski said. "And so this is our next big game. Like, we approached the tournament that each game is a championship game. And so this is the fourth championship game that we'll play, and not to let anything else enter into it. Like getting to the Final Four, there was pressure with that in the first game.
"And we're in so many games during the year, but we approach each game the same. And so they're accustomed -- they get the habitual stuff of preparation is there. We're not going to change in our preparation for this game."
Krzyzewski elaborated on when he realized that Bagley was a special talent.
"The first time I saw him, the first time I saw him, I don't know if we were in -- we were with the U.S. team. And he's in Arizona and Jerry Colangelo, that's where he's from, he showed me a video on his phone and he said, this kid is an eighth-grader. I said he is?" he said. "So I knew right then, this kid's going to be really good. And obviously never -- not knowing that we would eventually have him at Duke. But you could tell right away he comes from great parents, great grandparents. Joe Caldwell is his grandfather. And mom and dad are really outstanding athletes. And they're really good people. He's got all the -- he's got all the good qualities to become very special."
Coach K had praise for former Broughton standout and Kansas senior guard Devonte' Graham.
"In Graham you have really one of the great leaders, not just players in the country," he said. "Look, he's one of the top five players in America and it's not just because he scores, but it's how he leads. When he's on the court everybody is better."
Krzyzewski also said that getting to the Final Four is one of the toughest mountains to climb.
"I think, just to explain why I think coaches look at it like that, for us in the coaching profession, one of the bridges, the biggest bridge you can cross is the Final Four bridge," he said. "No matter how many games you've won, if you haven't gone there, it's an empty feeling. And so when you do get there, there's somewhat of relief, happiness, but also a relief that you get there. So when you get to this point, it's a huge bridge. And, so, for me personally, we are able to cross it right away. And so my feeling was in '86, we got there right away. So I didn't go through the suffering.
"And so I'm more in tune with the suffering or the happiness of my players. Like in '98 when we didn't get it, we lost to Kentucky and I can remember that locker room, Steve Wojciechowski was my captain, and it was the toughest locker room I've ever been in as a collegiate coach. And although I've been there before, it was their time. So I think if you've been there before you kind of relate to what the players are feeling at that time."
Coach K was then asked about possibly passing Wooden in Final Four appearances.
"Yeah, just that I'm doing it with this group, and I'll look back at those -- I'm not a rear-view mirror guy," he said. "And I haven't been with USA Basketball and with Duke and -- if you are and if you're doing it, you cannot let those things enter the room. Otherwise you're not going to be hungry.
"Because when you start thinking about -- I'm not knocking you or -- when you start thinking about those -- you can rationalize. And rationalization is one of the things that stops people from continued excellence, because they live in the past. And then they stop adapting and they stop getting hungry and they stop having that opportunity to do what we're going to be able -- what we might be able to do.
"I don't know. It's almost like just -- don't think about it at all. And I don't. Believe me, I do not at all. But I would love to win with these guys and be a part of their emotion if they're able to do it. That would be cool for a 71-year-old guy."
