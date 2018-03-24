What do Coach K, freshmen think about Duke's Final Four legacy?

SHARE COPY LINK Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about playing Kansas in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8 during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. NCAA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about playing Kansas in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8 during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. NCAA