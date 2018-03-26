Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) shared footage of a dramatic rescue of a man stranded in floodwaters in Sacramento on March 22. KRON4 reported that Cal OES was shooting a public safety announcement video on the dangers of flood.
California Office of Emergency Service via Storyful
Raleigh's March For Our Lives draws thousands

Thousands marched from City Plaza to Halifax Mall in Raleigh to speak up in the national conversation around gun violence which was sparked by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in February.