Blinded by the morning sun, Land Rover knocks traffic cop to the ground

An SUV ran into a Durham police officer Monday morning on Academy Road.
Lt. J.A. Friedrick was directing traffic at Durham Academy Middle School, when struck around 8:15 a.m. by a 2017 Land Rover driven by Kelly Moore of Durham.
Moore told investigators that she was blinded by the sun and therefore did not see Friedrick.
Friedrick stood directing the school's traffic from the road's center lane, wearing his traffic vest — his back turned toward the oncoming Rover.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Moore made a left turn, from the right turn lane. The strike's impact knocked Friedrick to the ground.
His injuries do not appear to be serious. "But, he is being taken to the hospital to be checked out," Michael said shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.
Moore used her left turn signal properly, as she turned into Friedrick, Michael confirmed.
