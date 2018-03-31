It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,
The largest master-planned community in the Triangle is taking shape in eastern Wake County, where 4,000 homes are being spread across 1,100 acres and groundbreaking has begun on 2 million square feet of retail space.
As the warmers days of Spring approach, customers are calling ChatIee Marine in Sanford. Take a ride on their test lake, experience their attention to detail on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in Sanford, N.C.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
Like many Tar Heels fans, former UNC basketball player David Noel relished Duke’s loss to Kansas on Sunday evening in the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight. Noel, played under Coach Roy Williams and helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2005 NCAA title.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest. WARNING: Some profanity.
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit.