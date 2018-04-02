More Videos

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

Pause
New development could triple size of Wendell

New development could triple size of Wendell

A sure sign of Spring: ‘I want my boat, I want my boat’

A sure sign of Spring: ‘I want my boat, I want my boat’

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

Do cell phones cause brain cancer?

Do cell phones cause brain cancer?

Former UNC basketball player David Noel had a lot to say about Duke's loss to Kansas

Former UNC basketball player David Noel had a lot to say about Duke's loss to Kansas

Sister Jean on being the star of the NCAA Tournament during Loyola Chicago's improbable run

Sister Jean on being the star of the NCAA Tournament during Loyola Chicago's improbable run

Baby James, a highland cow, was raised among dogs after his herd rejected him

Baby James, a highland cow, was raised among dogs after his herd rejected him

Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up

Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Meta Viers McClatchy
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Meta Viers McClatchy

Latest News

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, dies at 81

By ROBYN DIXON Los Angeles Times

April 02, 2018 04:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president, died Monday in Johannesburg. She was 81.

Often called the "Mother of the Nation," Madikizela-Mandela was beloved in the governing African National Congress party for her part in campaigning for the release of Mandela during his 27 years in prison under apartheid.

But she left a controversial legacy because of her role in the death of a teenage South African boy, Stompie Moeketsi, who was abducted and killed by her thuggish bodyguards in Soweto in 1989.

Madikizela-Mandela had been ill for a number of years and was recently admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg for treatment of a kidney infection.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday 2 April 2018," said a statement from the Mandela family.

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of the hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."

Nelson Mandela died in 2013.

  Comments  