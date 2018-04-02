Little Caesars lives up to free pizza promise after NCAA upset

Little Caesars vowed to give away free lunch combos on April 2 after the biggest upset in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament history when No. 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County upset No. 1 Virginia in the opening round.
It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.