Success difficult to measure for prevention programs

Leesville Road High School Principal, AJ Muttillo, and Wake County Public School System's Director of Counseling, Crystal Reardon, discuss the effects of prevention programs in schools.
Julia Wall newsobserver.com
The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.