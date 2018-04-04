Asheville police release extended footage of 2017 police beating

The City of Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking a suspect during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
City of Asheville via Storyful
The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Latest News

The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

Latest News

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,