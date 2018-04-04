Asheville police release extended footage of 2017 police beating
The City of Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking a suspect during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.
Down 5-4 with two on and no one out, Andrew Smith belted a home run over the left-center wall at South Johnston's Bruce Coats Field to lift Bunn to a 7-5 victory over Wake Forest in the Johnston County Eastern Invitational championship game.
The Farmville Central Jaguars baseball team defeated the Southern Nash Firebirds 3-2 in the second day of the Golden Leaf Invitational on April 2, 2018. The play shown above is how Farmville tied the score 2-2.
Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.
A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
Little Caesars vowed to give away free lunch combos on April 2 after the biggest upset in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament history when No. 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County upset No. 1 Virginia in the opening round.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,
The largest master-planned community in the Triangle is taking shape in eastern Wake County, where 4,000 homes are being spread across 1,100 acres and groundbreaking has begun on 2 million square feet of retail space.
As the warmers days of Spring approach, customers are calling ChatIee Marine in Sanford. Take a ride on their test lake, experience their attention to detail on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in Sanford, N.C.