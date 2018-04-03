Bomb threat No. 4 brings police to Nordstrom store at Southpoint

Police searched the Nordstrom store at the Shops at Southpoint on Monday for the fourth time in eight days after a bomb threat against the retailer was received.
The threat was made shortly after 8 a.m., police spokesman Kammie Michael said. That is before the store opens for business.
A bomb threat was made against the store on March 25, and two threats were received on March 26.
Nothing was found during any of the four sweeps, police said.
Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572@RPGKT
