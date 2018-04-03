Latest News

Bomb threat No. 4 brings police to Nordstrom store at Southpoint

By Ron Gallagher And William Warren-Hicks

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

April 03, 2018 11:12 AM

DURHAM

Police searched the Nordstrom store at the Shops at Southpoint on Monday for the fourth time in eight days after a bomb threat against the retailer was received.

The threat was made shortly after 8 a.m., police spokesman Kammie Michael said. That is before the store opens for business.

A bomb threat was made against the store on March 25, and two threats were received on March 26.

Nothing was found during any of the four sweeps, police said.

