Fayetteville man on vacation captures drone video of Civil War-era shipwreck

Brent Garlington of Fayetteville captured this drone video of what many think is a Civil War-era shipwreck in the waters of Lockwood Folly Inlet, which is located between Holden Beach and Oak Island.
Brent Garlington
The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Latest News

The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

Latest News

It's official: Canes' out of the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,