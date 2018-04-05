In Durham, restorative justice puts man face-to-face with 11-year-old girl he shot

James Berish removed the clip from his gun but didn’t know there was still a bullet left in the chamber, his attorney said.
As he put the gun away into a drawer around 3:20 a.m. May 14, 2017, that bullet tore a hole through his apartment floor.
“He was terrified,” said Durham attorney Nisha Williams.
In the apartment below, a 10-year-old girl sleeping her bed was shot in the stomach.
Berish left his apartment, but ended up going to police a couple of hours later after he heard a little girl was shot. He gave a full confession.
“He himself is a father of a 2-year-old daughter,” Williams said.
Nearly a year later, Berish appeared in a Durham Superior Court courtroom Thursday as part of a plea deal that earlier this week put him face to face with the now 11-year-old that he shot.
'A sea change'
The case is the first violent felony in the the state to proceed through a formal restorative justice program pre-trial, according Durham County court officials.
“I think it is a beginning of a sea change for the criminal justice system,” said Kendra Montgomery-Blinn, the assistant district attorney who worked on the case. “Once people know about this process, more and more cases are going to be eligible.”
Up until this point, most restorative justice programs in the state have involved youth diversion programs and meetings between perpetrators and their victims in prison.
On Thursday, Berish was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to both of his original charges, assault with a deadly weapon afflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen fire arm, both felonies. He had faced a maximum sentence of more than 10 and a half years.
The terms of the deal require Berish to pay restitution of $1,380, which covers a new bed for the 11-year-old, time her mother missed work, and counseling for the child and her family. The family did not attend Thursday's court proceeding.
Berish also is required to do volunteer work that includes speaking about gun safety at least twice. He also provided a gift of art supplies to the 11-year-old and another gift for other children victim of crimes that they can use while they are at the District Attorney’s Office.
If Berish doesn’t follow the terms of his probation, he could spend from 15 months to 30 months in jail, according to the deal.
The restorative justice process started with facilitators meeting with Berish and the 11-year-old and her family to see whether they were willing to participate in the voluntary program.
The restorative process was facilitated by Marcia Owen and Jon Powell.
Owen stepped down in 2016 as executive director of the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. One of her next endeavors, included continuing to work with the coalition to bring restorative justice to Durham. Powell is director of Campbell Law Schools Restorative Justice Clinic. Owen and Powell having been working with a variety of organizations to develop the restorative justice program to Durham.
Powell’s program receives referrals from the juvenile justice system, Wake County Schools and other youth-related programs and walks them through a pre-trial diversion process that includes taking responsibility, speaking with victims and creating an agreement that seeks to address the harm caused by the criminal activity.
"If crime creates harm, justice ought to create healing, and that is is what we witnessed in this case," Powell said. during the hearing Thursday.
Berish and the 11-year-old and her family were walked through a similar process that began with initial meetings to see if everyone supported navigating the restorative justice framework.
For the 11-year-old and her family, the formal process concluded Tuesday night in what is called a “healing circle.”
On Tuesday Berish, the 11-year-old and her family, the lawyers and facilitators gathered in the fellowship hall at Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church.
When Berish walked in, he started crying, participants said. So did the 11-year-old’s mother.
The 11-year-old beamed when she spotted the box of art supplies.
“I think everybody gasped,” Owen said. “It was just such a beautiful smile.”
In the circle, Berish read a letter asking for forgiveness, but was too emotional so he ended up talking from the heart. The 11-year-old and her family also shared what happened to them the night of the shooting.
The 11-year-old spent two days in the hospital and returned home scared to sleep in her bed.
While they were in the circle, the 11-year-old grabbed the art supplies and started coloring.
“I think that was his moment,” Montgomery-Blinn said.
One of the biggest things for Berish, his attorney said, was he has a two-year-old daughter.
“He hated the idea that this young girl, that she could be harmed in the middle of the night while she was sleeping,” Williams said. “He wanted her to know that she should feel safe.”
After his sentencing Thursday morning, Berish said a "big weight was lifted off my shoulders," he said after he apologized to the family.
"It was hard," he said. "That little girl made me a better person."
The restorative justice program is the best thing to happen to Durham, he said, and many other needs it.
Montgomery-Blinn said a second case has already started going through the process.
“This was the first,” she said. “This is not the last”
