Remember the Masters golfer who looked like he broke his ankle Wednesday? He's playing

Wednesday afternoon, Tony Finau hit a pretty hole-in-one at the par-3 tournament that annually precedes the official start of the Masters.
After his ball rolled back into the hole, Finau took off running towards the green, sticking his arms high into the air, finally pivoting around and moving backwards.
Then, he crumpled to the crowd. The outside of his left ankle had twisted and nearly touched the ground, rolling over his foot. It looked nasty. Finau pushed his ankle back into place.
Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, ended up withdrawing from the event but stuck around for the final two holes. He gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course. Doctors diagnosed a dislocated ankle but no major damage.
Finau, a dark horse to win the men’s first major of the season, teed off at 12:43 p.m. ET with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda.
