Too c-c-cold for Jimmy Buffett? Yup. His Saturday concert has been rescheduled.

What would it be like to watch Jimmy Buffett sing "Margaritaville" on an outdoor stage on a 45-degree evening? Charlotte's not going to find out.

Buffett, who was tapped to open the 2018 concert season at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday night, has rescheduled the show for Friday, April 27, due to an unseasonably chilly weather forecast that also includes a chance of thunderstorms.

(Meanwhile, his concert at the coliseum in North Charleston — where temps won't dip below 65 — will still take place Friday night as planned.)

Anyone with tickets to Buffett's Charlotte show can hang onto them and use them on April 27 (no exchange is necessary), or get a refund wherever the tickets were purchased.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Carolinas shows are part of a high-profile spring for Buffett, who turned 71 on Christmas Day. On March 15, “Escape to Margaritaville” — a jukebox musical-comedy featuring 20 numbers written by Buffett — premiered on Broadway.





Between the North Charleston and Charlotte concerts, Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will open for the Eagles in Orlando on April 14 and Miami on April 21. (The Eagles will be at Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Wednesday night; JD & The Straight Shot are the scheduled opening act.)

Buffett was last in Charlotte in April 2016, when he poked fun at the state’s legislators (amid fallout over House Bill 2) by changing the lyrics to “The Great Filling Station Holdup” – he sang about a “great legislation holdup” and the lamentable predicament he finds himself in when “I don’t know where to pee.”



