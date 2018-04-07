NC State quarterback Ryan Finley: ‘We have best wide receiving corps in the ACC’

Mark Robinson, a Greensboro native, was indifferent about whether the city should cancel a gun and knife show at a council meeting on Tuesday, April 3. Instead, he spoke about how more gun regulation would come at the expense of his rights.
The City of Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking a suspect during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.