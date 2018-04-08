At 97 years old, UNC's oldest-living b-baller says Silent Sam should go

"I thought it was just a beautiful thing (when I was in school); I didn't know there was a controversy," says Bobby Gersten, 97, about Silent Sam on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Sunday, April 8, 2018. Today UNC's oldest living former basketball and baseball player says the Confederate monument should probably come down. "Too bad because it's a beautiful thing, but it really has no place." MARK SCHULTZ mschultz@heraldsun.com