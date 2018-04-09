Ben & Jerry's dishes out free cones for customers for 40th year

The Carolina Hurricanes Jeff Skinner said that every year the goal is to make the playoffs and the players are disappointed about not qualifying for the ninth straight year. He spoke with reporters in Raleigh on April 9, 2018.
Tom Dundon, the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, said it was obvious that the team needed to play better this past year as he spoke at the end of the season press conference at PNC Arena in Raleigh on April 9, 2018.
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018.
"You put on a smile for a couple of seconds, then you realize where you are and it instantly turns into a frown," said the Canes' Justin Williams after 3-2 OT win over Tampa Bay in the final game of the year. The Canes' failed to make the playoffs.
