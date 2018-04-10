Durham County Sheriff's Office returning to home of 3-year-old found in creek

The Durham County Sheriff's Office plans to return to the home of a 3-year-old girl found unresponsive in a creek in this northern Durham County community, a Sheriff's Office official said Tuesday.

Deputies plan to execute a second search warrant at 9706 Rougemont Road in Bahama as they continue to investigate how the child ended up in a creek in this rural community in northern Durham County.

The girl, who is in critical condition, was found Monday afternoon unresponsive in a body of water behind a home at that address, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office calls for service log shows a missing-person call coming from the girl's address at 1:33 pm and a command post set up at the address at 2:27 pm.

Paramedics tried to save the girl, and first-responders drove her in a golf cart up a hill before placing her into an ambulance and taking her to Duke Hospital, according to ABC11..

At 4:10 p.m. the Sherriff's Office sent out an email saying the girl had been found and taken to the hospital. A Sheriff's Office email sent out around 9:30 p.m. said detectives are monitoring the girl's condition at the hospital where she was in intensive care. The email also said that the Sheriff's Office had executed a search warrant at the girl's home.

Neighbors said the child's father had first called them around 1:48 p.m. asking for help locating the little girl who had disappeared along with the family's dog.

One neighbor described the area between the house and the creek where the 3-year-old was found as heavily wooded. The land around the creek is eroded and steep, the neighbor said.