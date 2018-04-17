12 pounds of pot plants seized when a 'leak' led Raleigh cops to them

Law enforcement gets information about illegal drugs from all kinds of sources. It was a leak – a water leak – that led police to 12 pounds of pot plants that they seized from a Jones Franklin Road apartment Sunday night.
Police explained in a search-warrant application that they were brought to the building at 326 Jones Franklin by a call from the building owner, who needed to fix a water leak in a second-floor apartment.
The water was damaging the apartment below, the man told police, but two people who answered when he first knocked "slammed the door shut and would not let him in," police told the magistrate who granted the search warrant.
The landlord kept knocking, and one of the people in the apartment opened the door and ran out past him. But the door remained locked.
With a key, the owner "entered a room and observed what he recognized as marijuana plants growing under a heat lamp," Senior Officer M,L. Hathaway wrote. The landlord left without trying to fix the leak and called 911.
With the warrant in hand, Hathaway searched the apartment. Police seized just over 12 pounds of marijuana plants, two "grow tents" with reflective material, 17 grow lamps, personal papers and credits, shotgun and pistol ammunition and an unspecified amount of heroin, according to the warrant returned to the Wake County court clerk's office Tuesday.
The other person who had first answered the door for the landlord was gone when police got there, the warrant said.
