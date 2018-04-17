How NC State's Sam Hunt plans to help his hometown after it was hit by a tornado

After former N.C. State guard Sam Hunt learned an F2 tornado had hit his hometown of Greensboro on Sunday, he wanted to step in to help.
Hunt, who played high school basketball at Greensboro Dudley, and played two seasons at North Carolina A&T before transferring to N.C. State for his final season, posted a note on his Instagram account on Monday inviting people to join him in "going house to house cleaning what we can and providing cases of water and canned food to those in need" on Wednesday morning. Hunt said in an interview Tuesday he also wants people to bring diapers, baby food and hygiene products.
Former Wolfpack forward Lennard Freeman, who played last season with Hunt, also posted an Instagram story that says he is selling his N.C. State jerseys and half the proceeds would go towards helping victims in need in Greensboro. That even caught Hunt by surprise.
“Before I said anything to him he told me was going to help me out, that he would come to (Greensboro) and we would go to the grocery store together and get what we could,” Hunt said. “He’s a real good guy, great teammate.”
Former N.C. State forward BeeJay Anya also posted an Instagram story about selling jerseys to help the victims.
Hunt said former UNC forward, and fellow Dudley Panther, P.J. Hairston, also reached out to see how he could help. The barbershop where Hunt gets his hair cut, Kingdom Cuts in Greensboro, has also made donations and has served as the headquarters for donations Hunt has gotten so far.
Sunday evening, a with winds that topped 135 mph, went through Greensboro.
One person died when a tree fell on top of their vehicle. In Eastern Guilford County, downed trees and power lines left 85,000 residents without power Sunday evening, according to Duke Energy. Greensboro and Guilford County were both declared state of emergencies.
Hunt’s parents, who live in Greensboro, didn’t lose power, and the most they had to deal with were some downed tree branches. Hunt lived on the side of town where most of the damage was until he was 8, and he still has friends and family in that area. His sister was one of the thousands of residents without power for two days. Hunt confirmed his sisters power was back on by Tuesday.
“I went to high school over there and a lot of my friends and peers are still over there,” Hunt said. “I wanted to do my part as best I could and try to give back to the community. It’s kids I know over there; that’s the biggest thing, just to help out and do my part. The government will do what they can, the city will do what they can, but me being from that part of town, and the platform I have, I just wanted to help out.”
If you want to help
Meet: 1806 Morning Joy Place, Greensboro
When: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday
Where to take donations: Kingdom Cuts, 825 W. City Gate Blvd., Greensboro
