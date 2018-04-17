Hondoran refugee takes sanctuary from ICE agents in Chapel Hill church

Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers.
Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.
Kansas coach Bill Self reacted to new charges filed April 10, 2018 against Adidas executive James Gatto, who is alleged to have conspired to pay the mother and to a guardian of two unnamed KU basketball players without the university's knowledge.
Rosewood was waiting to see if a second umpire would arrive for its home softball game against Hobbton on April 12, 2018. To pass the time, the Eagles players danced to 'Bikers Shuffle' and the 'Wobble.'
What makes you tick, who you know, where you go, even where you might end up. The information you share in your profile is a snippet of what Facebook and its partners really know about you. Kevin Roose, a technology columnist for The Times, explains.
Police believe a baby found dead in Knightdale home was killed before the murder-suicide of the parents, who had an incestuous relationship. Katie Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Pladl, 45, who was the father of the baby, Bennett.
A video circulating on social media shows a large brawl involving numerous people at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, NC Thursday afternoon, April 12, 2018. One person was transported to the hospital by EMS.