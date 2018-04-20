Big penalties for Wells Fargo could be disclosed as early as Friday

Wells Fargo could be hit with a fine as high as $1 billion from U.S. regulators as soon as Friday, according to media reports.

Wells Fargo disclosed last week it was in settlement talks with the two regulators over its risk management, as well as practices in its mortgage and auto-lending businesses. At the time, Wells Fargo said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had offered a combined settlement of $1 billion.

It would mark another stumble for the San Francisco-based bank, which has been under investigation by state and federal authorities for a variety of practices since a 2016 sales scandal over unauthorized customer accounts. That scandal resulted in a CFPB fine of $100 million, the largest penalty the bureau has imposed on a financial institution.

Wells last year disclosed problematic practices involving auto insurance and mortgage products. Those practices included improperly charging customers to lock in mortgage interest rates and charging customers premiums for auto insurance they didn't need.

In other regulatory actions against the bank this year, the Federal Reserve placed restrictions on Wells Fargo's growth, in an unprecedented step. In harshly worded letters the Fed accused Wells’ board of failing to properly oversee the company, which the regulator said must improve its governance and controls.

Friday's settlement would also add to legal costs Wells Fargo has faced since the sales scandal, including related to lawsuits resulting from that matter. Last week, in reporting its earnings for the first three months of the year, Wells noted the results were preliminary and might have to be restated to account for the settlement.

The CFPB fines would mark the first from former Charlotte-area congressman Mick Mulvaney, whom President Donald Trump tapped last year to head the agency.





Trump, in a tweet last December, took aim at Wells, pledging that fines and penalties against the bank "will not be dropped." The tweet came after news reports that Mulvaney was reviewing whether Wells should pay tens of millions of dollars over alleged mortgage abuses.





Meanwhile, Wells Fargo still faces other investigations, including one into its wealth and investment management business. Last month, it disclosed the probe by federal authorities, as well as a review by the bank’s board of activities within the business unit.





Asked about that investigation last week, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said he couldn't discuss the ongoing matter, "because it's midway through."

This is a developing story.