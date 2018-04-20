Consequences aside, hundreds of Chapel Hill-Carrboro students walk out for gun control

SHARE COPY LINK Students from high schools across Chapel Hill and Carrboro walked out of school and marched up to 4.6 miles to Franklin St.'s Peace and Justice Plaza for an anti-gun violence rally on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. Julia Wall

Students from high schools across Chapel Hill and Carrboro walked out of school and marched up to 4.6 miles to Franklin St.'s Peace and Justice Plaza for an anti-gun violence rally on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. Julia Wall