Enloe students walk out to protest gun violence

Students at Raleigh's Enloe High School walk out of class to protest gun violence, Friday, April 20, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
Does Facebook know you better than you do?

Latest News

Does Facebook know you better than you do?

What makes you tick, who you know, where you go, even where you might end up. The information you share in your profile is a snippet of what Facebook and its partners really know about you. Kevin Roose, a technology columnist for The Times, explains.