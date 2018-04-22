Whale 'Bumps' Into Ocean City Fishing Pier

Fisherman Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip on April 20. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined damage to a Southwest Airlines plane engine after one woman died and a number of other people were injured during a flight headed to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers.
Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.
Kansas coach Bill Self reacted to new charges filed April 10, 2018 against Adidas executive James Gatto, who is alleged to have conspired to pay the mother and to a guardian of two unnamed KU basketball players without the university's knowledge.
Cary police released the 911 call from a woman saying her son confessed to killing his 7-month-old baby and his wife, who was also his daughter.
"My son just called me and he told me ... he killed his baby," said the mother of Steven Pladl.
Rosewood was waiting to see if a second umpire would arrive for its home softball game against Hobbton on April 12, 2018. To pass the time, the Eagles players danced to 'Bikers Shuffle' and the 'Wobble.'