What did Garner’s David West do to earn a technical foul while riding a stationary bike?

Golden State Warriors veteran forward David West picked up one of the strangest technical fouls seen in awhile in the NBA.
West, a reserve forward from Garner, was on the bench midway through the third quarter of Game 4 between Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs Sunday afternoon. With San Antonio leading 60-52, West disagreed with a call and ran off the bench towards the tunnel, jumping on a stationary bike near the exit.
Official Tony Brothers called West for a technical, which the entire Warriors bench, including head coach Steve Kerr and injured point guard Steph Curry, disagreed with.
West played 13 minutes and scored eight points, but the Spurs won their first game of the series, 103-90.
Comments