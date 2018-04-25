Commission on College Basketball recommends NCAA program for certifying agents

Condoleezza Rice and the Commission on College Basketball is advocating for an NCAA program that certifies agents. Only those agents would be permitted to be in contact with student athletes.
Whale 'Bumps' Into Ocean City Fishing Pier

Fisherman Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip on April 20. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.