See the top 25 highest paid North Carolina state employees

The top 25 highest paid North Carolina state employees.
Kevin Keister
Whale 'Bumps' Into Ocean City Fishing Pier

Latest News

Whale 'Bumps' Into Ocean City Fishing Pier

Fisherman Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip on April 20. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.