Flames filled his dad's home. He ran in trying to save him — twice, NC firefighters say

A North Carolina man twice ran into his father’s burning and smoke-filled home to try to save him on Friday, but the dad was later pronounced dead.
The man ran into his father’s nearby house at about 6 a.m. when he saw smoke coming from the home, but he couldn’t find his dad and went outside to call 911, Charlotte station WSOC-TV reported.
Before firefighters arrived, he returned inside with an off-duty paramedic and found his father, 83-year-old Ray Moretz, in a bathroom, according to WSOC-TV. They pulled him outside.
The father was not breathing when firefighters arrived, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, Chief Shawn Greene of the St. Stephens Fire Department told The (Morganton) News Herald.
The house is on 16th Street NE in Hickory, according to Charlotte TV station WYZY.
The son was treated by paramedics for burns on both arms, according to WSOC-TV.
"When you're put in that situation, you do things you normally wouldn't do, but my hat's off to him because the heat and smoke is a scary situation,” Greene told the station.
Comments