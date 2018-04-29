Racism alleged after Pizza Inn coupon mix-up

A Pizza Inn restaurant in Rocky Mount is defending itself against charges of racism after a manager refused to accept a coupon from a black customer but later accepted the same coupon from the black man's white roommate.
WRAL
Whale 'Bumps' Into Ocean City Fishing Pier

Fisherman Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip on April 20. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.