Man alleges racism at NC Pizza Inn after coupon from his black friend was refused

A black man's coupon was denied at a NC Pizza Inn; his white roommate responds after he says the NC Pizza Inn accepted the coupon from him just hours later.
Rex Sterling / Facebook
