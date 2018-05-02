Silent Sam was 'raised on black blood,' says Maya Little

On Monday April 30, 2018, Maya Little defaced UNC-Chapel Hill's Confederate monument, Silent Sam, with her own blood and red ink. "He's covered in black blood...that's his foundation," Little said.
Julia Wall
