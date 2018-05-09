Now that he’s coach, risk to Brind'Amour’s legacy is real

Rod Brind'Amour is officially announced as the new head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes during a press conference Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at PNC Arena. He has server as the assistant coach for the past seven seasons.
The Obama Foundation unveiled its plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located in the South Side of Chicago. President Obama said that he wants it to be more than a library or museum, but a living and working center.
Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and T-Mobile CEO John Legere announce that the two companies have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company - one that will deliver the first 5G nationwide network.