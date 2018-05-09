New Hurricanes manager Don Waddell says changes are coming to roster

New general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes Don Waddell says they don’t expect to come back with the same players as last year during a press conference Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Travis Long
First look: Obama Presidential Center

Latest News

First look: Obama Presidential Center

The Obama Foundation unveiled its plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located in the South Side of Chicago. President Obama said that he wants it to be more than a library or museum, but a living and working center.