Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind, quarter-size hail possible in NC Thursday

Central and eastern North Carolina could see severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of central North Carolina — including the Triangle — on Wednesday that warned of isolated severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
"The primary severe weather hazards will be hail to the size of quarters and locally damaging wind gusts," the weather service said.
The threat of severe weather is greatest between 3 and 8 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said Wednesday evening.
Similar warnings were issued for eastern North Carolina and areas near the North Carolina-Virginia border,
A moderate rip current risk was in effect through Wednesday night, according to the weather service in Newport-Morehead City.
Thursday's storm potential will be followed by warm, clear weather through the weekend, according to the weather service forecast.
Friday through Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 60s.
