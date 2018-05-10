At Duke, a tempest in a coffee cup

The first sign that Larry Moneta was heading for trouble in the campus coffee shop was that he ordered a vegan muffin.
Duke's Vice President For Student Affairs is obviously sensitive to the content of what enters his body. And that includes what comes in though his ears. A rap song replete with the n-word and profanities that was playing while he ordered clearly did not pass his test.
So he complained to the barista at the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop, which has a contract to serve Duke's campus. There was nothing wrong with his complaining. A lot of people don't want to hear the raw lyrics of Rapper Young Dolph's "Get Paid" while they're getting coffee, or in Moneta's case, a tea and a vegan muffin. The barista, Britni Brown, did the right thing too. She apologized for the song that popped up on a play list and offered Moneta his order for free. Moneta insisted on paying, told Brown to be attentive to what kind of music was playing and left.
"I just honestly assumed that would be the end of the situation," Brown said.
It should have been. But, in an series of actions first reported by Indy Week, the incident snowballed into national news.
Moneta, who oversees student services including housing and dining, complained to Duke's director of dining services, Robert Coffey, who in turn complained to the owner of Joe Van Gogh, Robbie Roberts. Roberts called Brown and told her to be careful about the music, but on the Monday after the Friday incident, Brown and her co-worker, Kevin Simmons, were called to Joe Van Gogh's Hillsborough headquarters and fired, an action the HR manager said Duke had requested.
This was wrong in about 19 different ways and protesters were quick to make all of them clear. Brown was flooded with support and protesters showed up at Joe Van Gogh shop blasting "Get Paid" as payback. Roberts apologized for firing his employees and promised a remedy, but didn't say what it will be.
Moneta issued a statement saying he didn't want anyone terminated. Protesters marched to his office carrying signs saying he should be terminated — "fire Moneta" — and chanting "stand up, fight back." He gamely received them into his office and awkwardly tried to answer one protester's question: "Do you think its OK that you are making six figures while these workers are making $10 an hour? What have you done to deserve that?"
Somehow the situation had evolved from turning off "Get Paid" to what Moneta gets paid.
Flummoxed, Moneta, dressed casually in khakis and and a blue sport short, stood with his hands in his pockets, shook his head and said, "I've worked 50 years, that's what I've done to deserve that."
What Moneta was likely thinking was, "What have I done to deserve this?"
What he did to deserve it is being a white senior manager scolding a black contract worker for a song a computer chose to play. He was clueless and officious, a dangerous combination. It was OK to complain about the music. It was not OK to take the complaint up the line. And once the incident exploded into a story about race, class and censorship, Moneta should have done more than issue a statement or open his door to protesters.
Duke President Vincent Price apologized in a general way Thursday, saying the rap song firing was the latest of series of incidents, including some involving racial and anti-Semitic slurs, that have left many on campus feeling "angry, discouraged and disappointed."
"Duke should be a place where these things don't happen," Price wrote. He invited people to send thoughts on how to improve Duke's climate for tolerance and understanding to dukepresident@duke.edu
Here's one one idea: Duke should hire Britni Brown to tell them how to keep the university out of the national news when a white senior administrator hears a rap song.
And what should she get paid? Six figures will do.
