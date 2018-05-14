Heavy rain predicted for the Carolinas later in the week

James Morrow, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh with an update on this week's rain potential.
National Weather Service
Fox Road Elementary celebrates Teacher of the Year

Fox Road Magnet Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Elizabeth "Betsy" Jordan was named Wake County Schools Teacher of the Year Thursday night. The school celebrated her honor at during a ceremony on campus in North Raleigh on Friday, May 11, 2018

First look: Obama Presidential Center

The Obama Foundation unveiled its plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located in the South Side of Chicago. President Obama said that he wants it to be more than a library or museum, but a living and working center.