Video shows incident that led to Waffle House choking arrest of black man
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
Fox Road Magnet Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Elizabeth "Betsy" Jordan was named Wake County Schools Teacher of the Year Thursday night. The school celebrated her honor at during a ceremony on campus in North Raleigh on Friday, May 11, 2018
Rod Brind'Amour is officially announced as the new head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes during a press conference Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at PNC Arena. He has server as the assistant coach for the past seven seasons.