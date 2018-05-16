Thousands of educators march in Raleigh and demand respect

On Wednesday May 16, 2018, the opening day of the legislative session, educators and their supports from across the state traveled to Raleigh to demand more funding for public education.
Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
Fox Road Elementary celebrates Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Fox Road Elementary celebrates Teacher of the Year

Fox Road Magnet Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Elizabeth "Betsy" Jordan was named Wake County Schools Teacher of the Year Thursday night. The school celebrated her honor at during a ceremony on campus in North Raleigh on Friday, May 11, 2018