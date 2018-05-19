Five of our best reads this week

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.
Thousands of NC teachers rally in Raleigh for more education funding
Downtown Raleigh filled Wednesday with thousands of teachers who marched in the morning and rallied in the afternoon rain as they demanded that lawmakers do more to raise teacher pay and education spending in North Carolina. Read more.
Apple takes a closer look at the Triangle for new project
Computer giant Apple is actively considering locating some of its operations in Research Triangle Park. Read more.
Will a rare mussel delay construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline?
A 3-inch-long fresh-water mussel could be the focus of the next legal showdown over the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Read more.
UNC board's new approach is all business, and that can create an uneasy mix at universities
UNC Board of Governors members and upcoming chairman Harry Smith bring business know-how to university campuses. But they can sometimes cross the line into management and risk conflict. Read more.
An NC private school failed to protect students who were 'groomed' for sex, complaint says
A complaint filed in Wake County Superior Court in January 2018 paints a haunting picture of sexual abuse allegations at The Montessori School of Raleigh. A teacher faces multiple child-sex charges, and the school's leader is accused of turning a blind eye. Read more.
