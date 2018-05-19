On Wednesday May 16, 2018, the opening day of the legislative session, educators and their supports from across the state traveled to Raleigh to demand more funding for public education. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
Latest News

Five of our best reads this week

By Scott Bolejack

sbolejack@newsobserver.com

May 19, 2018 11:29 AM

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.

RAL_ TEACHER06-051618-EDH.JPG
From left, Melodie Bryant of Shallotte, Carol Cosetti of Clayton and Sandra Thornton of Willow Spring cheer on the speakers during the Rally for Respect at Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh on Wednesday.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Thousands of NC teachers rally in Raleigh for more education funding

Downtown Raleigh filled Wednesday with thousands of teachers who marched in the morning and rallied in the afternoon rain as they demanded that lawmakers do more to raise teacher pay and education spending in North Carolina. Read more.

DUKEGRAD02-051318-EDH.jpg
Apple CEO Tim Cook fist bumps graduates while leaving Duke University's commencement on Monday. His company is considering locating some of its operations in the Triangle.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Apple takes a closer look at the Triangle for new project

Computer giant Apple is actively considering locating some of its operations in Research Triangle Park. Read more.

Yellow Lance_Tar River_Sarah McRae USFWS.jpg
The yellow lance mussel was recently declared "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act. Environmental groups say the mussel could be threatened by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
Sarah McRae U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Will a rare mussel delay construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline?

A 3-inch-long fresh-water mussel could be the focus of the next legal showdown over the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Read more.

harry smith-bog
Board member Harry Smith, a Greenville businessman, at a meeting of the UNC Board of Governors last year.
Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

UNC board's new approach is all business, and that can create an uneasy mix at universities

UNC Board of Governors members and upcoming chairman Harry Smith bring business know-how to university campuses. But they can sometimes cross the line into management and risk conflict. Read more.

school mugs.jpg
Nicholas Smith, left, and Nancy Beth Errichetti

An NC private school failed to protect students who were 'groomed' for sex, complaint says

A complaint filed in Wake County Superior Court in January 2018 paints a haunting picture of sexual abuse allegations at The Montessori School of Raleigh. A teacher faces multiple child-sex charges, and the school's leader is accused of turning a blind eye. Read more.

