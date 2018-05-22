Rains collapse portion of Newton Road in Raleigh

Heavy rains Monday nigh caused multiple temporary road problems, but Newton Road will be closed longer because a sinkhole opened up across the road during the storm, media reports said.

WRAL reported that the hole, near the intersection of Six Forks Road, was about 25 feet deep.

ABC11 reported that the 500 block of North Hills Drive remained closed early Tuesday.

The Newton Road washout also knocked out water service to homes in the area, both stations reported.

City officials were not available Tuesday morning to say how long repairs to Newton Road will take and whether the city or the state will handle that.