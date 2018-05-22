A Greensboro man is believed to have gone overboard from a cruise ship off Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a Greensboro man believed to have gone overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida Tuesday morning.
The Coast Guard said it received a call around 10 a.m. Tuesday that Brian Lamonds, 50, was missing and believed to have gone overboard from the Carnival Paradise about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla.
A helicopter from the Coast Guard’s Clearwater air station, a plane from the Miami air station and a Coast Guard Cutter based in Key West all are searching for the man. According to its website, the ship departs from Miami.
