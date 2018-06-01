Raleigh Little Theatre serves the community through theatre and education

Since its creation in the 1930s, Raleigh Little Theatre has embodied community theatre. Once fans of local theatre discover Raleigh Little Theatre, they're usually hooked. A small staff and more than 500 volunteers work together to produce quality live stage performances. Janis Hepburn ×

