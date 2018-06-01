Raleigh Little Theatre serves the community through theatre and education

This story is brought to you by N&O Advertising.
Once fans of local theatre discover Raleigh Little Theatre, they're usually hooked. A small staff and more than 500 volunteers work together to produce quality live stage performances. The sense of community shared among the actors and attendees stems from the quality theatre experience with sets, costumes and acting by their friends and neighbors.
Since its creation as a WPA project in the 1930s, Raleigh Little Theatre has embodied community theatre. The campus, nestled in a residential neighborhood near downtown, now comprises three performance spaces and an acclaimed rose garden.
In addition to about 11 productions per season, Raleigh Little Theatre has become a center for performing arts education with classes, camps and workshops for ages 2 through adulthood. The education programs serve the community by promoting self-esteem, building confidence and stimulating creativity and friendships.
Executive Director Charles Phaneuf enjoys seeing parents and grandparents introducing kids to the magic of live theatre for the first time with Raleigh Little Theatre setting the stage for a lifelong love of the arts.
Comments